Sac State plays UC San Diego

UC San Diego (3-0) vs. Sacramento State (2-1)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego and Sacramento State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Sacramento State earned a 58-57 road win over Cal Poly on Monday, while UC San Diego walked away with a 97-60 blowout win at home against San Diego Christian on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC San Diego’s Toni Rocak, Jake Killingsworth and Matt Gray have collectively scored 33 percent of all Tritons scoring this season.TERRIFIC TONI: Rocak has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 63 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego as a team has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

