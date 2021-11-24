Sacramento St. 75, UC Davis 63

UC DAVIS (2-2)
Anigwe 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 1-2 0-0 2, Fuller 4-7 8-10 16, Manjon 2-9 5-7 9, Pepper 4-12 2-3 10, Milling 4-7 0-1 9, Ba 3-6 0-0 8, McGill 0-0 0-0 0, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, DeBruhl 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-53 17-25 63.
SACRAMENTO ST. (3-2)
Komagum 4-6 5-7 13, Chappell 4-7 4-4 13, FitzPatrick 3-13 0-0 9, Wilbon 3-8 1-1 8, Fowler 8-15 5-8 21, Highler 2-6 0-0 5, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, Hardee 1-3 0-0 2, Holley 1-2 0-0 2, McCullough 0-2 0-0 0, Greene 1-1 0-0 2, Seng 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 15-20 75.
Halftime_Sacramento St. 41-23. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 4-17 (Ba 2-5, Anigwe 1-2, Milling 1-3, Adebayo 0-1, DeBruhl 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Manjon 0-1, Pepper 0-3), Sacramento St. 6-21 (FitzPatrick 3-10, Chappell 1-1, Highler 1-2, Wilbon 1-3, Fowler 0-1, Holley 0-1, Seng 0-1, McCullough 0-2). Rebounds_UC Davis 33 (Anigwe 10), Sacramento St. 41 (Komagum 12). Assists_UC Davis 9 (Anigwe, Pepper 3), Sacramento St. 15 (Fowler 7). Total Fouls_UC Davis 17, Sacramento St. 17. A_1,507 (17,608).
