Sacramento St. 89, William Jessup 59

WILLIAM JESSUP (0-0)
Schmidt 1-4 0-0 2, Strijaous 3-10 0-0 6, My.Corey 4-17 6-8 14, Williams 2-5 0-1 4, DeJoseph 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-2 0-1 3, Lewis 2-3 3-5 7, McMillian 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 2-3 0-0 6, Ma.Corey 1-4 0-0 2, Artis 0-2 0-0 0, Garrison 1-1 0-0 2, Kasongo 1-5 0-0 3, McCants 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 22-63 9-15 59.
SACRAMENTO ST. (0-0)
Komagum 3-4 1-1 7, Chappell 4-9 0-0 10, FitzPatrick 4-9 0-0 11, Highler 3-7 0-0 7, Fowler 7-13 2-3 17, Hardee 1-3 4-4 6, Holley 0-4 0-0 0, Wilbon 1-4 1-2 3, Evans 4-7 0-0 9, Greene 1-3 2-2 5, Clarkin 1-1 0-1 2, McCullough 3-3 0-0 9, Seng 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 33-69 11-15 89.
Halftime_Sacramento St. 48-19. 3-Point Goals_William Jessup 6-18 (Adams 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Silva 1-1, DeJoseph 1-2, Kasongo 1-3, Artis 0-1, Strijaous 0-2, My.Corey 0-5), Sacramento St. 12-21 (McCullough 3-3, FitzPatrick 3-7, Chappell 2-3, Greene 1-1, Highler 1-1, Fowler 1-2, Evans 1-3, Seng 0-1). Rebounds_William Jessup 28 (Strijaous 7), Sacramento St. 48 (Komagum 8). Assists_William Jessup 11 (My.Corey 3), Sacramento St. 19 (Fowler 4). Total Fouls_William Jessup 16, Sacramento St. 18. A_912 (1,012).
