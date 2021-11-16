Sacred Heart 109, Fisher 49

FISHER (0-2)

Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Butler-Gaffney 5-12 2-4 14, DeVries 1-4 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Patton 1-11 0-0 2, Lennear 7-16 3-5 17, Odiana 1-4 0-0 2, Ortiz 1-3 1-2 3, Hoffman 2-7 0-0 5, Reid 0-2 1-2 1, De La Fuente 1-5 0-0 2, Cruz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 7-13 49.

SACRED HEART (2-2)

Galette 8-11 0-0 18, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Reilly 3-7 0-0 8, Ty.Thomas 10-18 3-3 26, Watson 5-13 1-2 12, Dutreil 2-4 0-2 4, Sixsmith 3-5 0-0 9, Ta.Thomas 4-8 1-1 9, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Jonauskas 1-4 3-4 5, Pfaffenberger 1-2 0-2 2, Spokas 4-6 0-0 9, Ferraresi 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 44-84 9-16 109.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 53-24. 3-Point Goals_Fisher 4-18 (Butler-Gaffney 2-3, DeVries 1-2, Hoffman 1-3, Odiana 0-1, Reid 0-2, De La Fuente 0-3, Patton 0-4), Sacred Heart 12-34 (Sixsmith 3-4, Ty.Thomas 3-10, Galette 2-4, Reilly 2-4, Spokas 1-2, Watson 1-7, Ferraresi 0-1, Jonauskas 0-2). Rebounds_Fisher 22 (Butler-Gaffney 5), Sacred Heart 66 (Galette 18). Assists_Fisher 8 (Patton, Odiana 2), Sacred Heart 30 (Reilly 6). Total Fouls_Fisher 9, Sacred Heart 12. A_813 (2,062).

