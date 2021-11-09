Sacred Heart 86, La Salle 81, OT

SACRED HEART (0-0)
Galette 3-8 1-2 7, Johnson 5-6 0-0 11, Clarke 1-5 6-8 9, Ty.Thomas 9-27 4-4 24, Watson 6-10 0-2 16, Reilly 5-7 0-0 13, Dutreil 2-2 0-0 4, Ta.Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Pfaffenberger 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 11-16 86.
LA SALLE (0-0)
Moore 2-4 0-1 4, Brickus 3-9 0-0 8, Clark 5-17 0-0 12, Nickelberry 8-17 0-3 22, Ray 0-3 0-0 0, Gill 5-9 0-0 10, Kenney 5-12 4-5 18, Brantley 2-7 2-5 7, Doucoure 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-79 6-14 81.
Halftime_La Salle 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 11-31 (Watson 4-6, Reilly 3-5, Ty.Thomas 2-13, Johnson 1-1, Clarke 1-2, Ta.Thomas 0-1, Galette 0-3), La Salle 15-40 (Nickelberry 6-11, Kenney 4-9, Brickus 2-6, Clark 2-7, Brantley 1-4, Ray 0-1, Gill 0-2). Fouled Out_Watson. Rebounds_Sacred Heart 46 (Ty.Thomas 11), La Salle 37 (Clark 11). Assists_Sacred Heart 18 (Ty.Thomas, Watson 5), La Salle 18 (Gill 5). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 19, La Salle 16. A_1,637 (3,400).
