Saginaw Valley State 80, W. Michigan 63

November 18, 2021 9:37 pm
SAGINAW VALLEY STATE (1-0)

Witz 3-4 4-4 11, Hoskins 3-8 4-5 12, D.Smith 7-13 6-10 23, Toohey 1-2 2-2 4, Barnett 3-8 0-0 7, McIntosh 3-8 2-4 9, Singh 2-4 0-0 4, Garrett 2-2 2-2 6, Harrison 0-0 1-2 1, Pomstra 1-1 0-0 3, Post 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 21-29 80.

W. MICHIGAN (1-2)

Hastings 3-6 1-3 7, McMillan 1-4 0-0 2, Martin 0-5 1-2 1, Norman 8-15 2-2 25, M.Smith 2-8 2-2 7, Freeman 5-6 0-0 14, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Kolp 1-2 0-0 2, Etchison 1-2 0-1 3, Kimble 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 6-10 63.

Halftime_Saginaw Valley State 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Saginaw Valley State 9-20 (D.Smith 3-4, Hoskins 2-6, Pomstra 1-1, Witz 1-1, McIntosh 1-2, Barnett 1-5, Singh 0-1), W. Michigan 13-28 (Norman 7-12, Freeman 4-5, Etchison 1-2, M.Smith 1-4, McMillan 0-1, Hastings 0-2, Martin 0-2). Fouled Out_M.Smith. Rebounds_Saginaw Valley State 25 (Garrett 5), W. Michigan 23 (M.Smith 5). Assists_Saginaw Valley State 9 (Toohey 3), W. Michigan 14 (Martin 5). Total Fouls_Saginaw Valley State 15, W. Michigan 19. A_1,208 (5,421).

