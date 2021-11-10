Saint Louis 127, Harris-Stowe State 54

HARRIS-STOWE STATE (0-1)
Greer 1-2 0-1 2, Long 1-4 3-4 5, Barnes 4-10 3-4 12, Burns 3-12 2-2 8, Joseph 3-10 2-2 9, Campbell 2-6 0-1 5, Sunkett 2-4 5-6 11, Lightfoot 0-3 2-2 2, Hightower 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 17-22 54.
SAINT LOUIS (2-0)
Hargrove 3-6 1-2 7, Linssen 4-6 4-4 12, Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Jimerson 8-11 2-2 21, Nesbitt 7-11 0-0 19, R.Williams 3-8 0-0 9, Strickland 3-6 1-1 7, Traore 6-8 2-3 14, Lorentsson 2-2 0-0 5, Jones 2-2 1-2 5, Okoro 8-9 2-2 18, Courtney 2-4 0-0 6, Thatch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-78 13-16 127.
Halftime_Saint Louis 73-31. 3-Point Goals_Harris-Stowe State 5-16 (Sunkett 2-3, Barnes 1-3, Joseph 1-3, Campbell 1-5, Lightfoot 0-1, Long 0-1), Saint Louis 14-25 (Nesbitt 5-8, Jimerson 3-4, R.Williams 3-7, Courtney 2-3, Lorentsson 1-1, Linssen 0-1, Thatch 0-1). Fouled Out_Greer. Rebounds_Harris-Stowe State 16 (Campbell, Hightower 3), Saint Louis 42 (Nesbitt 9). Assists_Harris-Stowe State 5 (Greer, Long, Barnes, Burns, Joseph 1), Saint Louis 29 (Collins 10). Total Fouls_Harris-Stowe State 13, Saint Louis 19. A_3,574 (10,600).
