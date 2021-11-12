On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Saint Louis breezes to 86-44 victory over Eastern Illinois

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 11:24 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson tossed in 18 points, Marten Linssen scored 15 and Saint Louis rolled to an 86-44 victory over Eastern Illinois in nonconference action on Friday night.

Yuri Collins finished with 11 points and six assists for the Billikens (3-0), while Francis Okoro came off the bench to score 11 and grab 12 rebounds.

Reserve CJ Lane had 10 points to lead the Panthers (0-2), who made just 13 of 50 shots from the floor.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

