Sam Houston St. 97, LeTourneau 54

LETOURNEAU (0-1)
Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 3-5 0-0 8, Eberhardt 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson 3-11 2-2 9, Richardson 5-12 0-2 10, Mercadel 2-7 1-2 5, Schafer 0-4 0-0 0, Matthews 2-6 1-2 7, Blaine 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 1-4 1, Moore 1-1 0-0 3, Liebengood 0-1 0-0 0, Mayes 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 5-12 54.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (1-0)
Ikpe 2-3 2-2 6, Lampley 8-14 0-1 20, May 3-7 0-1 7, Powers 3-10 0-0 6, Flagg 8-20 1-3 20, Cook 3-11 0-0 7, Nicholas 4-8 2-3 10, Karwowski 0-2 1-3 1, Ray 1-3 2-2 4, Scroggins 4-6 3-4 11, Grant 1-3 0-0 3, Martina 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-89 11-19 97.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 49-33. 3-Point Goals_LeTourneau 9-24 (Adams 2-3, Eberhardt 2-3, Matthews 2-5, Moore 1-1, Blaine 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Mayes 0-1, Richardson 0-2, Schafer 0-3), Sam Houston St. 10-38 (Lampley 4-9, Flagg 3-10, Grant 1-2, May 1-3, Cook 1-7, Martina 0-1, Nicholas 0-1, Ray 0-1, Powers 0-4). Rebounds_LeTourneau 33 (Mercadel 7), Sam Houston St. 54 (Ikpe 16). Assists_LeTourneau 17 (Adams 6), Sam Houston St. 22 (May, Ray 5). Total Fouls_LeTourneau 22, Sam Houston St. 17. A_1,017 (6,110).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments