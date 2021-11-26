Samford 77, NC A&T 75

SAMFORD (4-1)

Marshall 3-7 3-4 9, Tryon 3-4 0-3 7, Cardet 1-4 0-0 2, Glover 6-12 12-12 25, Kaifes 2-11 2-2 8, Campbell 5-9 0-0 15, Maitre 0-1 0-0 0, Rillie 1-4 0-0 3, Lobach 1-2 0-0 2, Richey 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 24-56 17-21 77.

NC A&T (1-6)

Filmore 3-4 0-1 6, Watson 8-15 1-2 22, Beatty 2-6 3-4 8, Langley 3-7 4-9 10, Maye 0-3 0-0 0, Horton 9-14 0-0 24, Morrice 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-6 1-2 5, Duke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-18 75.

Halftime_Samford 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Samford 12-31 (Campbell 5-8, Richey 2-2, Kaifes 2-10, Tryon 1-2, Glover 1-3, Rillie 1-3, Maitre 0-1, Marshall 0-2), NC A&T 12-23 (Horton 6-10, Watson 5-6, Beatty 1-2, Morrice 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Robinson 0-2). Rebounds_Samford 37 (Marshall 13), NC A&T 29 (Horton 7). Assists_Samford 13 (Glover 7), NC A&T 20 (Langley 15). Total Fouls_Samford 14, NC A&T 20. A_200 (2,200).

