Samford 78, Oregon St. 77

November 18, 2021 11:24 pm
SAMFORD (2-1)

Marshall 6-9 0-0 14, Tryon 3-4 0-0 8, Cardet 2-4 3-4 7, Glover 5-11 6-6 16, Kaifes 4-8 0-0 11, Campbell 5-12 1-2 14, Rillie 3-4 0-0 8, Lobach 0-2 0-0 0, Maitre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 10-12 78.

OREGON ST. (1-3)

Alatishe 9-13 2-3 20, Andela 0-1 2-2 2, Calloo 1-8 4-4 7, Hunt 2-5 0-0 4, Lucas 3-7 4-4 11, Davis 5-12 0-0 11, Rand 6-9 3-5 15, Taylor 2-4 0-1 5, Akanno 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Malone-Key 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 15-19 77.

Halftime_Samford 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Samford 12-27 (Campbell 3-5, Kaifes 3-7, Rillie 2-3, Tryon 2-3, Marshall 2-4, Maitre 0-1, Glover 0-2, Lobach 0-2), Oregon St. 4-18 (Davis 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Lucas 1-4, Calloo 1-5, Akanno 0-1, Alatishe 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Malone-Key 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Rillie. Rebounds_Samford 28 (Tryon, Kaifes 6), Oregon St. 26 (Davis, Rand 6). Assists_Samford 16 (Glover 9), Oregon St. 16 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_Samford 20, Oregon St. 13.

