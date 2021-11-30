Trending:
Samford 83, Mississippi College 58

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021
MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE (0-1)

Boston 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 6-9 3-6 15, Berzat 1-1 1-2 3, Jordan 3-6 3-4 9, Thompson 3-13 2-2 10, Miller 3-13 0-0 7, G.Smith 6-7 0-0 12, Carter 0-3 2-2 2, Cowart 0-1 0-0 0, Thurman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 11-16 58.

SAMFORD (6-1)

Marshall 2-8 0-0 5, Tryon 6-8 1-2 16, Cardet 5-12 0-0 11, Glover 4-12 0-0 8, Kaifes 3-6 0-0 9, Rillie 2-4 0-0 6, Campbell 4-8 2-2 12, Vail 0-2 0-0 0, Maitre 1-4 0-0 2, Richey 2-3 1-1 7, A.Smith 1-5 2-2 4, Lobach 0-0 1-4 1, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, LaRocca 0-0 0-0 0, Morrison 0-1 0-0 0, B.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Walters 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-76 7-11 83.

Halftime_Samford 45-27. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi College 3-14 (Thompson 2-6, Miller 1-6, Carter 0-1, Jordan 0-1), Samford 14-35 (Tryon 3-4, Kaifes 3-6, Richey 2-3, Campbell 2-4, Rillie 2-4, Cardet 1-2, Marshall 1-6, Holmes 0-1, Morrison 0-1, A.Smith 0-1, Vail 0-1, Maitre 0-2). Rebounds_Mississippi College 37 (Jones 11), Samford 36 (Tryon, Glover 6). Assists_Mississippi College 13 (Berzat 5), Samford 18 (Rillie 7). Total Fouls_Mississippi College 16, Samford 14. A_1,113 (4,974).

