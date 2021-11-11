Samford 86, Spring Hill 69

SPRING HILL (0-2)
Daniels 3-6 7-8 13, Kabamba 4-12 3-5 13, Abate 1-2 0-0 2, Davidson 6-12 2-3 18, Gray 6-11 1-3 13, Lyles 1-5 2-2 4, Hawkins 1-3 0-0 2, Reilly 2-2 0-0 4, Kopa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 15-21 69.
SAMFORD (2-0)
Tryon 1-1 0-0 2, Campbell 4-9 0-1 10, Cardet 5-9 2-2 14, Kaifes 1-7 0-0 3, Rillie 3-6 3-4 10, Glover 3-11 6-7 12, Marshall 7-11 1-1 16, Maitre 0-1 0-0 0, Vail 1-4 1-2 3, Lobach 2-2 0-0 5, Richey 1-2 3-3 6, A.Smith 0-3 2-2 2, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, LaRocca 0-0 0-0 0, Morrison 1-1 0-0 3, B.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Walters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 18-22 86.
Halftime_Samford 50-35. 3-Point Goals_Spring Hill 6-18 (Davidson 4-8, Kabamba 2-7, Gray 0-1, Lyles 0-2), Samford 10-31 (Cardet 2-4, Campbell 2-5, Lobach 1-1, Morrison 1-1, Richey 1-2, Marshall 1-3, Rillie 1-3, Kaifes 1-6, Glover 0-2, A.Smith 0-2, Vail 0-2). Rebounds_Spring Hill 31 (Daniels 10), Samford 37 (Marshall 10). Assists_Spring Hill 10 (Kabamba 3), Samford 13 (Glover 4). Total Fouls_Spring Hill 20, Samford 22. A_1,101 (4,974).
