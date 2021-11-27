Samford, McNeese St. meet in Emerald Coast Classic

McNeese State (3-3) vs. Samford (4-1)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State and Samford are set to square off in the Emerald Coast Classic . Samford earned a 77-75 win over NC A&T in its most recent game, while McNeese State got a 71-59 win against St. Francis (NY) in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: McNeese State’s Myles Lewis, Kellon Taylor and Harwin Francois have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 37 percent of all Cowboys scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ques Glover has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. Glover has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Samford has 32 assists on 71 field goals (45.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while McNeese State has assists on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cowboys 27th among Division I teams. The Samford offense has turned the ball over on 21.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 275th, nationally).

