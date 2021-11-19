San Diego St. 65, Arizona St. 63

ARIZONA ST. (2-1)
Graham 3-8 0-4 6, Lawrence 7-10 0-0 14, Horne 3-8 2-2 9, Jackson 5-18 4-5 16, Muhammad 2-8 3-3 9, Gaffney 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 1-2 2-2 4, Heath 1-5 2-2 5, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 13-18 63.
SAN DIEGO ST. (2-1)
K.Johnson 4-6 2-2 10, Mensah 3-5 3-4 10, Bradley 3-11 6-10 12, Butler 4-10 4-6 14, Pulliam 1-5 2-4 4, Seiko 2-4 0-0 6, Baker-Mazara 1-4 2-2 4, Tomaic 1-2 0-0 3, Arop 0-1 0-0 0, Diabate 0-2 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-51 19-28 65.
Halftime_Arizona St. 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 6-28 (Muhammad 2-5, Jackson 2-12, Heath 1-3, Horne 1-5, Neal 0-1, Graham 0-2), San Diego St. 6-21 (Seiko 2-4, Butler 2-6, Mensah 1-1, Tomaic 1-1, Arop 0-1, Baker-Mazara 0-1, Pulliam 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2, Bradley 0-4). Rebounds_Arizona St. 29 (Lawrence 12), San Diego St. 35 (Mensah 9). Assists_Arizona St. 13 (Jackson 7), San Diego St. 11 (Pulliam 4). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 20, San Diego St. 17.
