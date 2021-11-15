San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 10

|L.A. Rams
|0
|7
|0
|3
|—
|10
|San Francisco
|14
|7
|3
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
SF_Kittle 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:54.
SF_Ward 27 interception return (Gould kick), :49.
Second Quarter
LAR_Higbee 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 13:13.
SF_Samuel 8 run (Gould kick), 5:24.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 50, 4:38.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Samuel 40 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:07.
LAR_FG Gay 37, 3:48.
|LAR
|SF
|First downs
|16
|20
|Total Net Yards
|278
|335
|Rushes-yards
|10-52
|44-156
|Passing
|226
|179
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-76
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-27
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-43-2
|15-19-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|1-3
|Punts
|3-41.333
|3-42.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|9-53
|Time of Possession
|20:45
|39:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 5-31, Michel 4-20, Stafford 1-1. San Francisco, Mitchell 27-91, Samuel 5-36, J.Wilson 10-28, Garoppolo 2-1.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 26-42-2-243, Hekker 1-1-0-2. San Francisco, Garoppolo 15-19-0-182.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 11-122, Henderson 4-10, Jefferson 3-54, Higbee 3-20, Beckham 2-18, Michel 2-11, Skowronek 1-8, Blanton 1-2. San Francisco, Samuel 5-97, Kittle 5-50, Aiyuk 3-26, Juszczyk 1-6, Jennings 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
