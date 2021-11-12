San Francisco 92, Prairie View 76

PRAIRIE VIEW (0-2)
Kendall 0-3 2-2 2, Cox 3-5 0-1 6, Daniels 9-19 4-5 25, Gambrell 0-1 0-0 0, Wiliams 3-8 1-2 7, Douglas 5-11 2-3 12, Roberts 3-8 4-6 10, Bell 1-2 2-2 4, Guess 3-4 0-0 6, Ware 1-1 0-0 2, Briscoe 1-2 0-1 2, Ifejeh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 15-22 76.
SAN FRANCISCO (2-0)
Massalski 3-7 2-7 9, Tape 3-5 4-5 10, Bouyea 9-13 5-6 24, Shabazz 7-11 0-0 19, Stefanini 7-10 1-1 16, Kunen 2-2 1-1 6, Rishwain 1-5 0-0 3, Ryuny 1-1 0-0 3, Markovetskyy 0-0 2-2 2, Newbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-54 15-22 92.
Halftime_San Francisco 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 3-18 (Daniels 3-9, Bell 0-1, Gambrell 0-1, Roberts 0-2, Wiliams 0-2, Douglas 0-3), San Francisco 11-24 (Shabazz 5-8, Kunen 1-1, Massalski 1-1, Ryuny 1-1, Rishwain 1-4, Stefanini 1-4, Bouyea 1-5). Rebounds_Prairie View 24 (Kendall, Bell 5), San Francisco 33 (Massalski 6). Assists_Prairie View 7 (Douglas 2), San Francisco 12 (Bouyea 4). Total Fouls_Prairie View 21, San Francisco 21.
