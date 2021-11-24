San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74

N. COLORADO (3-4)

Jongkuch 6-10 2-3 14, Hume 5-13 0-0 11, Johnson 5-9 0-0 11, Knecht 3-11 1-2 8, Kountz 8-18 5-6 22, Kuxhausen 2-4 0-0 6, Bloch 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 29-65 10-13 74.

SAN JOSE ST. (2-3)

Anderson 4-5 0-0 8, Gorener 2-8 0-0 5, Diallo 1-3 7-8 9, Moore 11-17 2-6 28, Smith 3-6 1-1 10, Robinson 3-7 0-2 6, Cardenas Torre 2-3 2-2 7, O’Garro 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-19 75.

Halftime_N. Colorado 37-33. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 6-24 (Kuxhausen 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Knecht 1-5, Kountz 1-5, Hume 1-7), San Jose St. 9-17 (Moore 4-6, Smith 3-5, Cardenas Torre 1-1, Gorener 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Diallo. Rebounds_N. Colorado 32 (Jongkuch 14), San Jose St. 29 (Diallo 7). Assists_N. Colorado 15 (Johnson, Knecht 5), San Jose St. 12 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 19, San Jose St. 15. A_1,257 (5,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.