San Jose St. 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (0-2)
Anosike 6-8 2-3 14, Lee 4-5 4-4 12, T.Maddox 5-14 0-0 11, Milstead 5-7 0-1 12, San Antonio 0-3 0-0 0, Wrightsell 4-7 8-8 17, D.Maddox 3-5 3-3 9, Laku 0-1 1-2 1, Spivey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 18-21 76.
SAN JOSE ST. (1-0)
Robinson 3-9 6-6 14, Diallo 4-8 0-2 8, Moore 4-7 0-0 8, Simmons 4-6 1-2 11, Smith 5-13 1-2 14, Anderson 3-9 0-0 9, Cardenas Torre 2-3 0-0 6, Gorener 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 28-61 8-12 78.
Halftime_San Jose St. 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 4-12 (Milstead 2-2, Wrightsell 1-2, T.Maddox 1-5, D.Maddox 0-1, San Antonio 0-1, Spivey 0-1), San Jose St. 14-28 (Smith 3-5, Anderson 3-8, Cardenas Torre 2-2, Gorener 2-4, Simmons 2-4, Robinson 2-5). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 25 (Anosike 6), San Jose St. 28 (Diallo 8). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 14 (T.Maddox 5), San Jose St. 18 (Moore 8). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 16, San Jose St. 23. A_1,521 (5,000).
