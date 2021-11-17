San Jose St. pays visit to California Baptist

San Jose State (1-1) vs. California Baptist (3-0)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State squares up against California Baptist in an early season matchup. California Baptist beat Jackson State by 13 points at home on Tuesday, while San Jose State fell 76-62 at Stanford on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: California Baptist’s Taran Armstrong has averaged 13 points, six rebounds and 9.7 assists while Daniel Akin has put up 13.3 points and 9.3 rebounds. For the Spartans, Omari Moore has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists while Shon Robinson has put up 12 points and 5.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: California Baptist has scored 86.3 points per game and allowed 65 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked first among WAC teams with an average of 86.3 points per game.

