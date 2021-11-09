On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Santa Clara 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 77

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 11:26 pm
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (0-0)

Anosike 7-12 2-3 16, Lee 7-11 4-7 18, T.Maddox 5-8 0-0 11, Milstead 4-11 0-0 8, San Antonio 1-1 0-0 2, D.Maddox 7-11 2-3 17, Wrightsell 0-3 2-2 2, Laku 0-1 3-4 3, Spivey 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 13-19 77.

SANTA CLARA (0-0)

Braun 3-3 0-0 6, Justice 6-12 0-0 14, Vrankic 13-20 2-2 29, Pipes 3-9 4-5 10, J.Williams 6-12 4-4 16, G.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Tomley 1-1 0-0 3, Bediako 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 34-60 11-13 84.

Halftime_Santa Clara 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 2-12 (T.Maddox 1-2, D.Maddox 1-3, Lee 0-1, Spivey 0-1, Milstead 0-2, Wrightsell 0-3), Santa Clara 5-15 (Justice 2-4, Stewart 1-1, Tomley 1-1, Vrankic 1-3, J.Williams 0-2, Pipes 0-4). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 34 (Anosike 13), Santa Clara 21 (Vrankic 8). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 11 (Wrightsell 4), Santa Clara 19 (Vrankic, J.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 17, Santa Clara 20. A_1,031 (4,500).

