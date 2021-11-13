Santa Clara 88, Stanford 72

STANFORD (1-0)
Delaire 2-7 2-2 6, Ingram 5-14 6-7 19, Jones 1-9 0-0 2, Kisunas 1-3 0-0 2, O’Connell 6-13 0-0 13, Silva 5-9 0-0 12, Raynaud 7-9 1-1 16, Angel 0-2 0-0 0, Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, Beskind 0-1 0-0 0, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0, Taitz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 9-10 72.
SANTA CLARA (1-0)
Braun 4-9 0-0 8, Justice 5-9 2-4 14, Vrankic 7-10 1-3 16, Pipes 9-11 2-3 24, J.Williams 6-11 3-4 19, G.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Bediako 1-1 0-0 2, Tongue 1-2 0-0 3, Tomley 0-0 0-1 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-57 8-15 88.
Halftime_Santa Clara 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 7-25 (Ingram 3-8, Silva 2-4, Raynaud 1-2, O’Connell 1-3, Angel 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Jones 0-6), Santa Clara 12-25 (Pipes 4-5, J.Williams 4-8, Justice 2-4, Tongue 1-1, Vrankic 1-2, Braun 0-2, G.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Raynaud. Rebounds_Stanford 35 (Raynaud 10), Santa Clara 29 (Justice 13). Assists_Stanford 13 (O’Connell, Raynaud 4), Santa Clara 27 (Vrankic 8). Total Fouls_Stanford 18, Santa Clara 12.
