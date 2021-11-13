Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Kenston Forest 12
Greenbrier Christian 34, Va. Episcopal 22
Woodberry Forest 20, Episcopal 17
VHSL Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 1A=
Region D=
Twin Springs 36, Eastside 13
Class 3A=
Region A=
Booker T. Washington 24, Lafayette 22
Class 4A=
Region A=
Hampton 48, Manor High School 0
Region C=
Loudoun County 21, John Handley 6
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Semifinal=
Benedictine 28, St. Christopher’s 14
Trinity Episcopal 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14
Division II=
Semifinal=
North Cross 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 14
