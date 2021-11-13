On Air: Motley Fool Money
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:01 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Kenston Forest 12

Greenbrier Christian 34, Va. Episcopal 22

Woodberry Forest 20, Episcopal 17

VHSL Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 1A=

Region D=

Twin Springs 36, Eastside 13

Class 3A=

Region A=

Booker T. Washington 24, Lafayette 22

Class 4A=

Region A=

Hampton 48, Manor High School 0

Region C=

Loudoun County 21, John Handley 6

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Semifinal=

Benedictine 28, St. Christopher’s 14

Trinity Episcopal 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14

Division II=

Semifinal=

North Cross 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

