Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 15, Sugarcreek Garaway 12
Kirtland 25, Garrettsville Garfield 7
Region 19=
Wheelersburg 17, Ironton 14
Region 20=
Versailles 14, Cin. Taft 0
Division VI=
Region 22=
Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14
Liberty Center 38, Archbold 35
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Barnesville 7
Region 24=
Coldwater 42, Mechanicsburg 6
Division VII=
Region 25=
Dalton 42, Lucas 23
Warren JFK 35, Norwalk St. Paul 7
Region 26=
Lima Cent. Cath. 61, Edon 26
Region 27=
Newark Cath. 35, Howard E. Knox 7
Shadyside 43, Hannibal River 28
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 34, DeGraff Riverside 0
St. Henry 34, New Madison Tri-Village 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright
Copyright © 2021
