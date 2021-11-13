Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jhoulys Chacín on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired INF Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Evan Reifert.

Minor League Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP John Murphy to a contract extension. Signed 1B/LHP Clint Freeman, SS Andrew Penner and RHP Taylor Sugg.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Chris Burica.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. Signed RB Tavien Feaster to the active roster. Promoted LS Beau Brinkley and WR Greg Dortch to the active roster from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated LB Dante Fowler from injured reserve. Placed LB Steven Means on injured reserve. Promoted TE Parker Hesse to the active roster from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Cleared RB Zack Moss from concussion protocol.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reinstated S Juston Burris and WR Brandon Zylstra from injured reserve. Promoted OL Mike Horton to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated CB Chidobe Awuzie to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and S M.J. Stewart Jr. from injured reserve. Waived DT Andrew Billings. Promoted RB Brian Hill to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted CB Herb Miller, WR JoJo Natson and FB Johnny Stanton IV from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated WR Michael Gallup from injured reserve and DT Trysten Hill from the reserve/PUP list. Promoted K Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad. Placed LB Pita Taumoepenu on injured reserve. Reinstated CB Essang Bassey from the reserve/PUP list. Promoted OL Quinn Bailey and OL Drew Himmelman to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted RB Damarea Crockett and LB Curtis Robinson from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. Placed CB Duke Dawson on the practice squad injured list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed K Austin Seibert on injured reserve. Promoted K Ryan Santoso to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Isaac Yiadom from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Ladarius Hamilton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated CB T.J. Carrie from injured reserve. Waived CB BoPete Keyes. Promoted S Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed T Mike Remmers on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and LB Patrick Onwausor to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Reinstated LB Kenneth Murray from injured reserve. Placed CB Ryan Smith on injured reserve. Promoted CB Cole Christiansen, WR Maurice Ffrench and CB Kiondre Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced WR Robert Woods suffered a torn acl and will be out for the season. Signed WR Odell Beckham.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve. Promoted S Myles Dorn and CB Tye Smith from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated T Trent Brown from injured reserve. Placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve. Promoted DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCrosse to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve. Signed WR Kevin White. Waived DL Christian Ringo. Reinstated CB Ken Crawley from injured reserve. Promoted OL Will Clapp to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Chad Hansen to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Reinstated P Braden Mann and OL Conor McDermott from injured reserve. Placed OL Chuma Edoga on injured reserve. Promoted TE Kenny Yeboah, FB Nick Bawden, DE Hamilcar Rashed and DE Ronnie Blair to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS —Promoted WR Steven Sims to the active roster from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated QB Russell Wilson and WR D’Wayne Eskridge from injured reserve. Waived TE Tyler Mabry. Placed DB Marquise Blair on injured reserve. Promoted LB Tanner Muse to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated CB Kristian Fulton to the active roster. Placed S Dane Cruikshank and WR Julio Jones on injured reserve. Promoted LB Dylan Cole and DL Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Montez Sweat on injured reserve. Signed DE Bunmi Rotimi to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund to Maine (ECHL) from Providence (AHL). Recalled C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Claimed RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Jake Oettinger from the Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Olli Juolevi to Charlotte (AHL) for conditioning.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Rocco Grimaldi to Milwaukee.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived LW Leo Komarov.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled Ds Maxence Guenette and Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned G Alex D’Orio from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Riley Sheahan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Zach Fucale to the Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed D Cole Fraser and D Blake Siebenaler to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Traded RW Chris Wilkie to Belleville.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released D Alec Rauhauser from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Released D Alec McCrea from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired G Brody Micolucci.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s F Taylor Crunk for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for checking from behind in a game against Adirondack on Nov. 13. Suspended Wichita’s D Sean Allen for one game for an aggressor misconduct penalty in a game against Allen on Nov. 12. Suspended Jacksonville’s F Luke Lynch for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for a cross-checking penalty in a game against Orlando on Nov. 13.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Reinstated F Gianluca Esteves from the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Reinstated Fs Dean Yakura and Gavin Gould from the reserve list. Placed Fs Tommy Besinger and Lincoln Griffin on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Recalled F Spencer Watson from Belleville (AHL) loan. Placed G Mitch Gillam on the reserve list. Traded F Quin Foreman to Greenville.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Reinstated D Theo Calvas from injured reserve and F Jake Bricknell from the reserve list. Placed D Noah Delmas on the reserve list.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Andrew Romano on the reserve list and D Brendan St-Louis on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Returned D Kevin Lohan to Syracuse (AHL) from loan. Reinstated F Canon Pieper from the reserve list. Placed F Dylan Fitze on the reserve list and F Alexei Lipanov on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Reinstated G Cole Kehler from the reserve list. Placed G Lukas Parik on the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Recalled RW Charlie Gerard from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan. Reinstated F Brendan van Riemsdyk from the reserve list. Placed F Grant Cooper on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Zach Wilkie to the active roster.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed Ds Alex Brooks and Steve Olesky to the active roster. Placed F Brandon Schultz on the reserve list and D Randy Gazzola on the commissioners exempt list.UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Christian Simeone to the active roster.

WHEELING NAILERS — Reinstated G Louis-Philippe Guindon from injured reserve.

