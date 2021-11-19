SC State 67, St. Andrews 53

ST. ANDREWS (0-2)
M.Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Bailey 2-7 0-0 6, Clay 8-19 0-0 18, Drummond 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 2-3 9, McFadden 4-9 7-8 16, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 9-11 53.
SC STATE (1-5)
Davis 1-6 3-4 5, D.Williams 4-11 0-0 8, Jones 1-7 3-6 5, Madlock 0-8 0-0 0, Croskey 3-14 0-0 8, Gary 5-12 2-6 17, Lawrence 5-10 3-5 13, Oliver-Hampton 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 23-76 13-23 67.
Halftime_SC State 38-26. 3-Point Goals_St. Andrews 6-27 (Bailey 2-7, Clay 2-9, McFadden 1-4, Smith 1-4, Drummond 0-1, McRae 0-1, M.Williams 0-1), SC State 8-30 (Gary 5-9, Croskey 2-9, Brown 1-2, Jones 0-1, Oliver-Hampton 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Madlock 0-6). Rebounds_St. Andrews 29 (M.Williams 8), SC State 57 (Lawrence 11). Assists_St. Andrews 5 (Clay 2), SC State 13 (Madlock 9). Total Fouls_St. Andrews 14, SC State 14. A_403 (3,200).
