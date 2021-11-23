SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78

SC-UPSTATE (2-3)
Breazeale 0-2 2-2 2, Gainey 4-7 0-0 10, Goodloe 5-8 0-0 11, Aldrich 2-4 6-6 12, Mozone 4-14 2-2 11, White 1-4 5-6 8, Hodge 2-5 3-3 7, Langlais 5-6 5-9 15, Smith 3-3 0-1 6, Alves 0-0 0-2 0, Jernigan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 23-31 82.
SC STATE (1-6)
Davis 2-6 0-1 4, Williams 1-5 0-1 2, Brown 3-7 3-4 11, Jones 1-6 2-4 4, Madlock 3-7 6-6 13, Gary 2-10 4-6 10, Lawrence 5-6 3-4 15, Oliver-Hampton 5-7 8-10 19, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 26-36 78.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 35-32. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 7-19 (Gainey 2-3, Aldrich 2-4, White 1-1, Goodloe 1-2, Mozone 1-5, Breazeale 0-2, Hodge 0-2), SC State 8-23 (Brown 2-3, Lawrence 2-3, Gary 2-7, Oliver-Hampton 1-2, Madlock 1-3, Davis 0-2, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Gainey, Davis, Williams, Oliver-Hampton. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 40 (Aldrich 8), SC State 24 (Davis 5). Assists_SC-Upstate 12 (White 3), SC State 15 (Gary 8). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 28, SC State 23. A_186 (3,200).
