SC-Upstate 96, St. Andrews 43

ST. ANDREWS (0-1)
Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Bailey 2-7 0-0 6, Clay 2-10 1-2 5, Drummond 1-4 1-2 3, S.Smith 4-7 1-2 10, McFadden 1-6 2-6 4, McRae 2-8 3-4 7, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 10-18 43.
SC-UPSTATE (1-2)
Gainey 3-4 1-1 8, White 4-7 0-0 12, Aldrich 2-4 0-0 4, Alves 3-6 1-2 7, Mozone 7-13 4-5 18, Hodge 2-3 3-4 8, Goodloe 2-5 2-2 7, Rideau 3-6 0-0 7, Watson 1-2 1-2 3, Breazeale 1-1 0-0 2, K.Smith 2-5 5-8 9, Langlais 3-7 0-0 6, Jernigan 1-2 2-2 5, Dickerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 19-26 96.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 57-21. 3-Point Goals_St. Andrews 3-18 (Bailey 2-6, S.Smith 1-2, McRae 0-1, McFadden 0-2, Clay 0-7), SC-Upstate 9-20 (White 4-6, Hodge 1-1, Jernigan 1-1, Gainey 1-2, Goodloe 1-3, Rideau 1-4, Aldrich 0-1, Alves 0-2). Rebounds_St. Andrews 26 (Williams 5), SC-Upstate 46 (Watson, Jernigan 7). Assists_St. Andrews 6 (Drummond 5), SC-Upstate 21 (Mozone, Hodge 4). Total Fouls_St. Andrews 22, SC-Upstate 19. A_560 (878).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments