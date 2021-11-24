On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Scott scores 16 to carry E. Michigan over W. Illinois 72-68

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 6:18 pm
< a min read
      

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Monty Scott scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat Western Illinois 72-68 on Wednesday.

Noah Farrakhan had 14 points for Eastern Michigan (2-3). Bryce McBride added 12 points and Nathan Scott had seven rebounds to help the Eagles snap a two-game skid.

Colton Sandage had 21 points for the Leathernecks (4-2). Luka Barisic scored 16 points and Trenton Massner 10.

___

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree