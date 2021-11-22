SD squares off against Presentation

Presentation vs. South Dakota (3-1)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes will be taking on the Saints of Division III Presentation. South Dakota is coming off an 83-66 win at home against Tennessee State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Xavier Fuller has averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Coyotes, while Kruz Perrott-Hunt has recorded 14 points per game.NIFTY FULLER: Fuller has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 0-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Coyotes offense put up 60 points per matchup in those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.