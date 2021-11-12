On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SD State faces SFA

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

South Dakota State (1-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Stephen F. Austin both look to put winning streaks together .

SENIOR STUDS: Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware and David Kachelries have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring this season.GAVIN GETS BUCKETS: Across two appearances this year, Stephen F. Austin’s Kensmil has shot 68.4 percent.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Jackrabbits gave up 72.4 points per game while scoring 74.4 per outing. Stephen F. Austin went 0-2 in non-conference play, averaging 53.5 points and giving up 74.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell