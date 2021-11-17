SD State takes on Presentation

Presentation vs. South Dakota State (2-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be taking on the Saints of Division III Presentation. South Dakota State is coming off an 83-71 win at Stephen F. Austin in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Baylor Scheierman has averaged 11.3 points, 14 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Jackrabbits, while Noah Freidel has accounted for 21.3 points per game.BAYLOR BEYOND THE ARC: Through three games, South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman has connected on 14.3 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Jackrabbits scored 74.4 points per contest across those five games.

