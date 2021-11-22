SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79

ECCLESIA (0-1)
Kowouto 3-6 0-0 6, Dotson 7-17 0-0 19, Gobert 2-5 0-0 4, Ghebreyesus 3-9 0-0 6, McGee 2-11 0-0 6, Green 1-4 2-2 5, Jones 6-11 1-2 16, Terrazas 3-4 0-0 9, Claudio 2-3 2-2 8, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 5-6 79.
SE LOUISIANA (3-2)
Gordon 7-13 1-2 18, Burkhardt 5-5 0-1 14, Clergeot 2-5 0-0 4, Hinton 5-5 2-2 12, Okafor 7-7 3-4 20, McFarlane 5-10 0-0 12, Kasperzyk 4-5 2-4 12, Brackmann 0-1 2-4 2, Strange 5-6 0-1 14, Warren 3-4 0-0 6, Caldwell 3-7 1-3 7, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-68 11-21 121.
Halftime_SE Louisiana 71-44. 3-Point Goals_Ecclesia 16-44 (Dotson 5-12, Terrazas 3-4, Jones 3-7, Claudio 2-3, McGee 2-8, Green 1-3, Gobert 0-1, Ghebreyesus 0-6), SE Louisiana 18-30 (Burkhardt 4-4, Strange 4-5, Okafor 3-3, Gordon 3-7, Kasperzyk 2-2, McFarlane 2-4, Clergeot 0-1, Warren 0-1, Caldwell 0-3). Rebounds_Ecclesia 32 (Kowouto 12), SE Louisiana 35 (Okafor 6). Assists_Ecclesia 13 (Gobert 6), SE Louisiana 35 (Clergeot 8). Total Fouls_Ecclesia 18, SE Louisiana 8. A_364 (7,500).
