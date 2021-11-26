SE Missouri 79, Incarnate Word 76

SE MISSOURI (3-2)
Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Branson 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 9-15 1-3 23, N.Russell 3-6 0-0 7, P.Russell 2-6 4-6 10, Harris 2-8 8-9 13, Nicholas 3-5 0-0 7, Akenten 1-7 0-0 3, Johnson 7-7 0-0 14, C.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 13-18 79.
INCARNATE WORD (0-5)
Bracamonte 1-4 0-0 3, Ezedinma 2-5 2-4 6, Hughes 4-8 5-5 14, Glasper 7-16 3-3 19, Lutz 3-11 9-9 17, Griscti 4-7 2-3 12, Swaby 2-4 1-2 5, Mobutu 0-1 0-0 0, Hayman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 22-26 76.
Halftime_Incarnate Word 39-34. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 10-24 (Reed 4-8, P.Russell 2-3, Nicholas 1-1, N.Russell 1-2, Akenten 1-4, Harris 1-5, Branson 0-1), Incarnate Word 8-26 (Glasper 2-5, Griscti 2-5, Lutz 2-7, Hughes 1-3, Bracamonte 1-4, Ezedinma 0-1, Mobutu 0-1). Rebounds_SE Missouri 31 (Patterson, N.Russell, Akenten 5), Incarnate Word 37 (Swaby 9). Assists_SE Missouri 10 (Harris 4), Incarnate Word 9 (Lutz 4). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 21, Incarnate Word 19.
