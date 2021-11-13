On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Sports News

Sears leads Ohio to 67-56 victory over Cleveland State

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:05 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mark Sears registered 15 points and four assists as Ohio topped Cleveland State 67-56 in nonconference play on Saturday night.

Miles Brown had 10 points for the Bobcats (2-0), while Ben Vander Plas grabbed nine rebounds to go with nine points. Jason Carter had five assists and blocked three shots.

Broc Finstuen came off the bench to score 14 with five rebounds for the Vikings (0-2). Reserve Yahel Hill hit three 3-pointers, scoring 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

