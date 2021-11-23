Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-5)
B.Brown 5-10 6-8 17, Williams 6-14 2-2 16, Sampson 4-15 4-4 12, Milton 1-5 5-5 7, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 2-4 0-0 4, Vargas 0-1 0-0 0, Doolittle 0-1 0-0 0, Parchman 0-0 0-0 0, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 17-19 56.
SEATTLE (4-1)
Chatfield 0-0 0-0 0, Rajkovic 2-3 0-0 4, Trammell 4-13 3-4 12, Tyson 4-10 4-4 15, Grigsby 8-12 3-4 21, Udenyi 5-9 0-0 10, K.Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Williamson 4-5 3-3 12, Economou 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 13-15 77.
Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 3-21 (Williams 2-7, B.Brown 1-1, Doolittle 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Vargas 0-1, Harris 0-2, Milton 0-3, Sampson 0-5), Seattle 8-24 (Tyson 3-8, Grigsby 2-4, Williamson 1-2, K.Brown 1-3, Trammell 1-4, Economou 0-1, Rajkovic 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 27 (B.Brown 17), Seattle 38 (Tyson 10). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 (Milton 2), Seattle 15 (Trammell 5). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 16, Seattle 19. A_1,082 (999).
