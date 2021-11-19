Seattle 93, Morgan St. 80

MORGAN ST. (2-2)
Douglas 1-3 0-0 2, Grantsaan 0-1 4-4 4, Devonish 3-9 7-8 13, Moore 2-6 0-3 5, Ware 0-1 1-2 1, Burke 7-12 0-0 19, Thomas 5-8 5-6 15, McGee 6-13 0-0 16, Nnamene 1-2 1-2 3, Vance 0-0 0-0 0, Horner 1-3 0-0 2, Bowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 18-25 80.
SEATTLE (3-1)
Chatfield 1-1 0-0 2, Rajkovic 0-3 0-0 0, Trammell 4-7 6-6 16, Tyson 9-16 2-4 26, Grigsby 2-10 0-0 5, Brown 3-5 2-2 9, Udenyi 5-9 2-3 12, Williamson 5-8 2-3 14, Pandza 1-4 0-0 3, Economou 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-67 14-18 93.
Halftime_Seattle 55-23. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 10-24 (Burke 5-8, McGee 4-9, Moore 1-3, Douglas 0-1, Grantsaan 0-1, Horner 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Seattle 15-30 (Tyson 6-10, Trammell 2-2, Williamson 2-3, Economou 2-4, Brown 1-1, Pandza 1-2, Grigsby 1-6, Rajkovic 0-2). Fouled Out_Burke. Rebounds_Morgan St. 28 (Thomas 7), Seattle 36 (Tyson 8). Assists_Morgan St. 19 (Devonish 8), Seattle 19 (Trammell, Brown 6). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 21, Seattle 19. A_524 (999).
