Morgan State (2-1) vs. Seattle (2-1)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Morgan State in an early season matchup. Morgan State fell 90-53 at George Mason in its last outing. Seattle is coming off a 77-51 win over Idaho State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive De’Torrion Ware is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bears. Keith McGee is also a primary contributor, putting up 16.7 points and 3.7 steals per game. The Redhawks have been led by Riley Grigsby, who is averaging 17.7 points.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 45.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Morgan State offense has averaged 87.7 possessions per game, the most in Division I. Seattle has not been as uptempo as the Bears and is averaging only 66.9 possessions per game (ranked 254th, nationally).

