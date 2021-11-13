Trending:
Seattle squares off against Idaho State

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Idaho State (1-1) vs. Seattle (1-1)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State and Seattle look to bounce back from losses. Idaho State came up short in a 65-60 game at Pepperdine in its last outing. Seattle lost 79-61 to Washington State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Darrion Trammell has averaged 14 points and seven assists to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson has paired with Trammell and is producing 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Bengals have been led by Tarik Cool, who is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TARIK: Cool has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST FIVE: Idaho State has scored 71 points while allowing 63 points over its last five games. Seattle has managed 65 points while giving up 72.5 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

