On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle takes on Pacific Lutheran

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 3:31 pm
< a min read
      

Pacific Lutheran vs. Seattle (3-1)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Redhawks will be taking on the Lutes of Division III Pacific Lutheran. Seattle is coming off a 93-80 win at home over Morgan State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Cameron Tyson has averaged 16 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Redhawks, while Darrion Trammell has recorded 12.8 points, six assists and two steals per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TYSON: Through four games, Seattle’s Cameron Tyson has connected on 42.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 77.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle went 3-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Redhawks offense put up 66.1 points per contest across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components