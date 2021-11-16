Seton Hall 67, No. 4 Michigan 65

SETON HALL (2-0)

Richmond 0-2 0-0 0, Yetna 2-7 1-3 5, Obiagu 0-0 1-3 1, Cale 3-9 1-2 8, Rhoden 6-16 2-2 16, Aiken 4-9 4-6 13, T.Jackson 5-6 0-0 13, Harris 3-8 0-0 8, Samuel 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 24-60 10-18 67.

MICHIGAN (2-1)

Johns 3-9 0-0 6, Dickinson 8-11 2-2 18, Brooks 7-15 2-2 17, Jones 4-10 2-2 11, Houstan 1-9 2-2 4, Williams 1-5 1-2 4, Diabate 0-1 1-2 1, Bufkin 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-62 10-12 65.

Halftime_Michigan 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-30 (T.Jackson 3-3, Harris 2-7, Rhoden 2-8, Aiken 1-4, Cale 1-4, Samuel 0-1, Yetna 0-3), Michigan 3-15 (Williams 1-2, Jones 1-3, Brooks 1-4, Dickinson 0-1, Johns 0-1, Houstan 0-4). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Seton Hall 29 (T.Jackson 6), Michigan 35 (Jones 12). Assists_Seton Hall 8 (Richmond, Cale, Rhoden 2), Michigan 15 (Dickinson, Brooks 4). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 12, Michigan 18.

