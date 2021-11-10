Seton Hall 93, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-1)
Racine 1-5 0-0 2, Square 1-3 0-0 2, Dunn 2-10 0-0 5, Munden 1-6 0-0 2, Rush 6-12 7-8 19, Lamaute 2-8 4-5 8, Hill 3-10 0-0 6, Jacks 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-3 1-2 3, Wattara 0-1 0-0 0, Almonor 0-2 0-0 0, Ford 1-3 0-0 2, Xheraj 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Upshaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-64 12-15 49.
SETON HALL (1-0)
Richmond 2-7 0-0 4, Yetna 2-4 2-2 7, Obiagu 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 4-11 1-2 13, Cale 4-11 4-8 15, Samuel 7-12 4-5 19, Long 0-1 1-2 1, Aiken 5-8 2-2 15, Jackson 5-7 4-4 14, Powell 1-1 0-0 3, Granda 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 18-25 93.
Halftime_Seton Hall 40-20. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 1-15 (Dunn 1-5, Hill 0-1, Racine 0-1, Square 0-1, Almonor 0-2, Lamaute 0-2, Rush 0-3), Seton Hall 13-24 (Harris 4-8, Aiken 3-3, Cale 3-5, Powell 1-1, Yetna 1-2, Samuel 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Richmond 0-1). Fouled Out_Richmond. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 30 (Racine 6), Seton Hall 43 (Samuel 11). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 6 (Racine, Square, Dunn, Lamaute, Hill, Xheraj 1), Seton Hall 15 (Long 6). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 21, Seton Hall 17. A_8,223 (18,711).
