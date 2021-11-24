SFA meets St. Louis in Riviera Maya

Stephen F. Austin (4-1) vs. Saint Louis (5-1)

Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin and Saint Louis are set to face off in a postseason game in Riviera Maya. Saint Louis earned an 82-76 win over Illinois State in its most recent game, while Stephen F. Austin walked away with a 79-78 win against Buffalo in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, David Kachelries and Roti Ware have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Yuri Collins has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for nine field goals and 22 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stephen F. Austin’s Kachelries has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 12 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lumberjacks. Saint Louis has an assist on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 39 of 90 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. The Stephen F. Austin offense has turned the ball over on 23.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

