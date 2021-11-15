On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Shabazz leads San Francisco over Samford 77-55

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:52 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift San Francisco to a 77-55 win over Samford on Monday night.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points and six assists for San Francisco (4-0). Yauhen Massalski added 16 points. Julian Rishwain had 13 points.

Ques Glover scored a career-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Jermaine Marshall added 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

