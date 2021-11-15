Shabazz leads San Francisco over Samford 77-55

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift San Francisco to a 77-55 win over Samford on Monday night.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points and six assists for San Francisco (4-0). Yauhen Massalski added 16 points. Julian Rishwain had 13 points.

Ques Glover scored a career-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Jermaine Marshall added 10 points and seven rebounds.

