Shumate lifts Toledo past Detroit 81-73

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:10 pm
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Toledo to an 81-73 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

Ryan Rollins had 19 points for Toledo (2-0). RayJ Dennis added 13 points. Ra’Heim Moss had 11 points.

Kevin McAdoo tied a career high with 23 points for the Titans (0-2). Antoine Davis added 21 points and six rebounds. Madut Akec had 15 points and seven rebounds.

