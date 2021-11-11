Trending:
Shungu scores 19 to lift Vermont over Northern Iowa 71-57

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:23 pm
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ben Shungu had 19 points as Vermont defeated Northern Iowa 71-57 on Thursday.

Isaiah Powell had 17 points for Vermont (1-0) in its season opener.

AJ Green had 19 points for the Panthers (0-2). Noah Carter and Austin Phyfe each added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

