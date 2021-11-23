Siena 72, Harvard 69

HARVARD (3-2)
Catchings 5-8 1-1 12, Ledlum 6-16 2-4 16, Kirkwood 6-16 0-0 13, Sakota 7-11 1-2 19, Tretout 0-6 0-0 0, Silverstein 2-6 0-0 4, Wojcik 1-2 0-0 2, Lesmond 1-2 0-0 3, Freedman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 4-7 69.
SIENA (1-4)
Stormo 2-6 1-2 5, Gaines 1-4 6-7 8, Hopkins 6-7 0-0 16, Johnson 0-1 1-3 1, Rogers 5-11 3-4 15, Billups 1-2 1-2 4, Baer 2-3 0-0 4, Platek 3-6 2-2 9, McCollum 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 24-45 14-20 72.
Halftime_Siena 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 9-24 (Sakota 4-7, Ledlum 2-5, Catchings 1-2, Lesmond 1-2, Kirkwood 1-4, Tretout 0-1, Silverstein 0-3), Siena 10-20 (Hopkins 4-5, McCollum 2-2, Rogers 2-6, Billups 1-2, Platek 1-2, Baer 0-1, Gaines 0-2). Rebounds_Harvard 26 (Ledlum, Silverstein 6), Siena 32 (Gaines, Rogers 7). Assists_Harvard 11 (Wojcik 4), Siena 12 (Hopkins, Rogers 3). Total Fouls_Harvard 17, Siena 11. A_4,673 (15,229).
