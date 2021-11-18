Trending:
SIU-Edwardsville 71, Illinois 62

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 11:09 pm
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (1-2)

Kinnard 5-18 4-8 14, Thatha 4-9 4-4 14, Keith 1-3 1-2 3, Nikitinaite 5-13 2-2 15, Troeckler 3-6 5-6 11, Hall 2-5 0-0 5, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Chellis 3-7 3-4 9, Majorosova 0-1 0-0 0, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 19-26 71

ILLINOIS (2-1)

Bostic 1-6 2-2 4, Lopes 0-1 2-2 2, Brown 3-7 3-4 11, Nye 6-11 2-4 17, Peebles 3-6 0-0 6, Porter 2-4 3-4 7, Robins 1-3 0-0 2, Rubin 0-0 0-0 0, Anastasieska 1-3 0-0 3, McKenzie 2-8 1-4 5, Oden 2-4 1-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 14-24 62

SIU-Edwardsville 10 19 25 17 71
Illinois 17 9 18 18 62

3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-17 (Kinnard 0-3, Thatha 2-2, Keith 0-1, Nikitinaite 3-7, Hall 1-3, Majorosova 0-1), Illinois 6-14 (Brown 2-4, Nye 3-6, Peebles 0-1, Robins 0-1, Anastasieska 1-1, Oden 0-1). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 11 (Kinnard 2), Illinois 11 (Peebles 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 39 (Kinnard 6-8), Illinois 38 (Bostic 5-13). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 15, Illinois 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,008.

