On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SLU squares up against Ft. Wayne

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

Southeastern Louisiana (3-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (2-1)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne goes up against Southeastern Louisiana in an early season matchup. Southeastern Louisiana won easily 121-79 at home against Ecclesia on Monday, while Purdue Fort Wayne fell to Minnesota on the road on Friday, 78-49.

SAVVY SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalon Pipkins, Jarred Godfrey, Ra Kpedi and Damian Chong Qui have combined to account for 68 percent of all Mastodons scoring this season.GIFTED GUS: Gus Okafor has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an average of 90.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree