Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Smith lifts Chattanooga over Tennessee Tech 82-65

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 28 points as Chattanooga beat Tennessee Tech 82-65 on Tuesday night.

Smith hit 11 of 14 shots. He added six rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 18 points and six assists for Chattanooga (6-1). Silvio De Sousa added 17 points and 11 rebounds. A.J. Caldwell had six assists.

Amadou Sylla had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (2-5). Kenny White Jr. added 11 points. Jr. Clay had 10 points and six assists.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Chattanooga defeated Tennessee Tech 69-62 on Nov. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony